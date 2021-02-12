iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXE) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXE)’s share price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.68 and last traded at $52.65. Approximately 8,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 18,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.76.

