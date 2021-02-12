iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $110.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

