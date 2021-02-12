iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.84

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.84 and traded as high as $70.46. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF shares last traded at $70.17, with a volume of 27,086 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.48% of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

