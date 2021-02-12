iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.75% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $191,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.13. 1,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,935. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

