iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 7.5% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $30,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,728 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $253.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $254.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

