iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $30,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $253.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,825. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

