iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $252.84. 2,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,825. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.50 and its 200 day moving average is $226.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $254.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

