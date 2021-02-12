iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $28,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 415,009 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 526,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,846,000 after acquiring an additional 189,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.64. 4,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $254.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.