iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015,330 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 3.95% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $983,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $74.01. 19,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average is $63.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $73.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

