iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,479,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.98% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $142,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $103.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,324. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.61. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

