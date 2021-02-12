iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Position Decreased by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.05. 3,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,209. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.04.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

