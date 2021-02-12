iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Boosted by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 292.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031,888 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 16.4% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $88,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.96. 100,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,343. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.