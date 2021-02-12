iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.20

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.20 and last traded at $67.19, with a volume of 201096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,361,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,321 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,637 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

