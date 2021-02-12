Italo Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Italo has a market cap of $48,112.47 and $22.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Italo coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00061505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00278681 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00105123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00081351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00091775 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00066109 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.