ITO Utility Token Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded 88% higher against the dollar. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $395,141.89 and $16.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ITO Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00060253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00287492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00100173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00078667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00091255 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,886.43 or 1.00502985 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 tokens. ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network . ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog

ITO Utility Token Token Trading

ITO Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITO Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

