Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,498 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Itron worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Itron by 469.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 722,300 shares during the period. Mirova raised its stake in Itron by 103.9% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after purchasing an additional 377,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,807,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,728,000 after purchasing an additional 278,641 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Itron by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,176,000 after purchasing an additional 165,712 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Itron by 37.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 555,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Itron stock opened at $103.32 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $108.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.40.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

