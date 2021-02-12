ITT (ITT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ITT (NYSE:ITT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect ITT to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ITT opened at $77.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $82.90.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

