ITT (ITT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ITT (NYSE:ITT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect ITT to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ITT opened at $77.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $82.90.
In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
About ITT
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.
Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.