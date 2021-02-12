Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the January 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVH. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 42,270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period.

IVH remained flat at $$13.43 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,792. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

