J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading Down 5.3%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 641,245 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 620,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of $46.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.22 million for the quarter. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 495.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in J.Jill by 5,482.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth about $1,119,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in J.Jill by 12.6% in the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 170,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

