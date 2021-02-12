J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) shares fell 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. 258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

The stock has a market cap of $56.56 million, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.

In other J.W. Mays news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 690,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,872,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 32.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.W. Mays Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

