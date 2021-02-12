J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. J2 Global updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.93-9.27 EPS.

J2 Global stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.54. 33,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,020. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $109.45.

In other J2 Global news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

JCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on J2 Global from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

