Jack Y. Zhang Sells 19,823 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 19,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $377,826.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.88. 113,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,373. The stock has a market cap of $896.88 million, a P/E ratio of 134.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48.
AMPH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.