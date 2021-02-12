Jack Y. Zhang Sells 19,823 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 19,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $377,826.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.88. 113,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,373. The stock has a market cap of $896.88 million, a P/E ratio of 134.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48.

AMPH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

