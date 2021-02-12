Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Trading 11.8% Higher

Shares of Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) traded up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Investec assumed coverage on Jadestone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74.

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

