James R. Miller Sells 500 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of W stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.97. 822,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.21. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 106,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Wayfair by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.