James R. Miller Sells 500 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of W stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.97. 822,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.21. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $369.00.
W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.84.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Read More: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.