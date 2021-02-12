Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) (CVE:JZR) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) (CVE:JZR) fell 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 186,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 752% from the average session volume of 21,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 million and a PE ratio of -3.91.

Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) Company Profile (CVE:JZR)

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Teddy Glacier and Spider properties located in the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia, Canada. The company is headquartered in White Rock, Canada.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.