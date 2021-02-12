JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.13

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and traded as high as $9.75. JBS shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 179,326 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.21.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

