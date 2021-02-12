JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,414 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $40,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 50.1% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in JD.com by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Shares of JD stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $101.68. The firm has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

