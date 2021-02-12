Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

RTX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE RTX opened at $72.33 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 56,617 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

