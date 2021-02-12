Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €14.00 Price Target

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AOX. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.77 ($18.55).

alstria office REIT stock opened at €13.70 ($16.12) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.44. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

