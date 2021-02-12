Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) a €26.00 Price Target

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) received a €26.00 ($30.59) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.84 ($29.22) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA SA (CS.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.10 ($27.18).

Get AXA SA (CS.PA) alerts:

Shares of CS stock opened at €19.27 ($22.67) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €19.48 and its 200 day moving average is €17.82. AXA SA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.