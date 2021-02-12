Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Telstra in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telstra’s FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Telstra alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of Telstra stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Telstra has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.