Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.97.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of SMFKY opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.