Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telecom Italia in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telecom Italia’s FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of TIIAY stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.25.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.