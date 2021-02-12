Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Voestalpine in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VLPNY. Bank of America upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

VLPNY opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

