Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energizer in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

ENR stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

