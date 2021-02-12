Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ocado Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocado Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

OCDDY stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.84 and a beta of 1.94. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

