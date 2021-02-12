Jefferies Financial Group Increases Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $40.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,737,938. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,241,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,302,779 shares in the company, valued at $59,483,049.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,988,667 shares of company stock valued at $121,858,668.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

