Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

CSCO stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $201.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $3,295,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

