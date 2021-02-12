Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heineken in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heineken’s FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday. ING Group downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $52.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. Heineken has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

