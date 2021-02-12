Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on James Hardie Industries plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for James Hardie Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for James Hardie Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

JHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

JHX opened at $31.81 on Friday. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2,537.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 129.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 38,960 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 555,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 89.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

