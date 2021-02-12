Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO) Shares Gap Up to $0.86

Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.86, but opened at $1.00. Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 326,888 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$194.68 million and a PE ratio of -7.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.

About Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Anadarko Basin STACK Play, Hunton, Mississippi Lime, and Woodford Shale formations in Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.