Jet2 (LON:JET2) Shares Gap Down to $1,298.00

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,298.00, but opened at $1,195.00. Jet2 shares last traded at $1,206.50, with a volume of 3,715,385 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JET2. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,377.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other Jet2 news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.29), for a total transaction of £7,000,000 ($9,145,544.81).

Jet2 Company Profile (LON:JET2)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

