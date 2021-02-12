Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0341 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $332,731.41 and approximately $965,566.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.28 or 0.01083687 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00054973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.73 or 0.05513352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00027466 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00020126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00033614 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

