Jetcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $967,841.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $354,668.28 and $967,841.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00065106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.87 or 0.01101799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006444 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.49 or 0.05728868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00027202 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019692 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00035722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

