JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JFrog updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.18. 38,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,490. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.64. JFrog has a 1 year low of $57.14 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

