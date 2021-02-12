Jibrel Network (JNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $165,296.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and $165,296.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 27% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.78 or 0.01085618 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.89 or 0.05499093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00027900 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020544 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,786,371 tokens. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.