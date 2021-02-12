Jibrel Network Trading 31.6% Higher Over Last Week (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $129,059.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jibrel Network

JNT is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network's total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,786,371 tokens. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network's official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network's official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork .

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Jibrel Network Token Trading

