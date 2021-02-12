Joerg Wittenberg Sells 32,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$129,000.

Shares of TSE:POU traded up C$0.41 on Friday, hitting C$10.66. 1,172,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,148. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$11.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POU shares. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.18.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

