John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 169.6% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 1,911.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 297,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 283,018 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 283,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

JHS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,852. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.