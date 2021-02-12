John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) (LON:JLH) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Shares of John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) (LON:JLH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.70. John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 1,442,732 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 million and a PE ratio of -3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.95.

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) Company Profile (LON:JLH)

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the name of Just Doors for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

